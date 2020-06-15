John Frieda

John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Spray, 3.5 Ounce Controlled Hair Lightener With Citrus And Chamomile Blond Mend Technology (packaging May Vary)

Versatile, patent-pending formula with citrus and chamomile works with styling heat to gradually lighten and brighten for a natural-looking, blonder blonde. Contains thermo-protectant. Patent-pending technology combines fixative and conditioning polymers that retain hydrogen peroxide, allowing for control of lightening. Visibly lightens in 3-5 uses.