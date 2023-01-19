John Frieda

John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Shampoo And Conditioner, New 8.3 Fluid Ounce

BRIGHTER, STRONGER HAIR - John Frieda Go Blonder is a mild cleanser that gradually lightens and restores moisture to treated or dry hair for a visibly lighter, brighter, more sunlit shade of blonde. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS - John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder natural shampoo and conditioner set is formulated with citrus and chamomile, and our BlondeMend Technology. SAFE FOR COLOR TREATED HAIR - John Frieda Sheer Blonde hair products have been developed for safe use on natural, color-treated, or highlighted hair. SALON QUALITY - Experience salon shampoo in the comfort of your home with this blonde shampoo and conditioner set. TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR COLOR - Use every time you wash your hair, whether it’s once a week or once a day. Go lighter and brighter as you wash, without drying out your hair. John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Shampoo cleanses while gradually brightening up natural, color-treated, or highlighted blonde shades, while John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Conditioner restores moisture to blonde hair while gradually brightening to a sun kissed glow. With citrus extract and chamomile, this color shampoo helps to deliver illuminated, sun-kissed color, while strengthening hair. Mild enough to use every day, John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening shampoo and conditioner set is ammonia-free and peroxide-free and leaves blonde hair feeling as good as it looks. With this color safe shampoo and deep conditioner, you can achieve optimal lightening.