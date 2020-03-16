Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
John Frieda
John Frieda Frizz-ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray
£5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Frizz-Ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray
Need a few alternatives?
TRESemmé
Non Aerosol Hair Spray
C$7.96
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
TRESemmé
Tres Two Non Aerosol Hair Spray Extra Hold
£3.20
from
Amazon
BUY
Dove Beauty
Dove Style Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Spray
$4.89
from
Target
BUY
Hush
Prism Airbrush Spray
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from John Frieda
John Frieda
John Frieda Detox & Repair Care & Protect Spray
$7.99
from
CVS
BUY
John Frieda
Secret Weapon Touch-up Crème
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
John Frieda
Brilliant Brunette Colour Protecting Moisturizing Condi
C$24.56
from
Amazon
BUY
John Frieda
Brilliant Brunette Colour Protecting Conditioner
£6.99
from
Boots
BUY
More from Hair Care
dpHUE
Root Touch-up Kit
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Mielle Organics
White Peony Leave-in Conditioner
£15.30
£15.23
from
Amazon
BUY
Schwarzkopf
Colour + Moisture Cranberry Bliss
£5.49
from
Boots
BUY
Schwarzkopf got2b
Oil-licious Tame & Shine Styling Oil
£3.00
from
Boots
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted