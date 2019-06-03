John Boos

John Boos Block Bbqbd Reversible Maple Wood Edge Grain Bbq Cutting Board With Juice Groove

John Boos products are designed to meet the demanding expectations of commercial kitchens, and exceed the highest level of quality and food safety standards. Each board and block is made from sustainably harvested North American hardwoods, and offers a commercial grade cutting surface that protects the sharp edge on fine cutlery. Often imitated, John Boos and Co. is internationally known for its expertise in crafting American hardwoods into products of beauty, durability and function. Simple board care can ensure this heirloom, handcrafted board is a favorite in your kitchen for years to come. Every John Boos Board and Block comes with a food safe natural oil finish that helps protect the wood during transit. Once a month, apply an even coat of NSF Approved John Boos Mystery Oil (sold separately), and allow it to soak in overnight. Repeat this process more often when the board is brand new and “thirsty,” or if you live in a dry, arid climate. John Boos recommends applying John Boos Board Cream (also sold separately) to seal the top of the wood surface after applying the Mystery Oil. A few quick minutes of regular oil application will ensure your new board is properly seasoned, and ready for work! After use, wash board with warm, soapy water (all wooden cutting boards are not dishwasher safe and should not be soaked in water). All John Boos Cutting Boards and John Boos Butcher Blocks carry a 1 year Manufacturer’s warranty against defects in workmanship and materials. Since 1887, every genuine John Boos cutting board and butcher block has been proudly made in Effingham, Illinois by skilled craftspeople using time honored techniques. Today, USA made John Boos cutting boards and butcher blocks are used and loved in commercial and home kitchens worldwide.