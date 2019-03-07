Description
Simple hooded sweatshirt from Acne Studios. Lined hood with adjustable drawcord. Dropped shoulders. Long sleeves. Front kangaroo pouch pocket. Debossed logo at chest. Straight hem. Oversized, boxy silhouette.
• French Terry
• 100% cotton
• Machine wash
• Imported
Sizing
Garment Measurements
27" chest
24" shoulder to shoulder
21" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'11" | 30" bust | 23.5" waist | 34.5" hips.
Fit Notes
Oversized fit.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $150.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates