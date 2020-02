Zazzle

Joe Biden V Day Card

$3.65

Buy Now Review It

At Zazzle

Wishing everyone a season of gladness, a season of cheer, and to top it all off, a wonderful year. Holiday cards designed to brighten up the entire year. Dimensions: 5" x 7" (portrait); 7" x 5" (landscape) Full color CMYK print process Double sided printing for no additional cost