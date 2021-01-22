Jodphur Blue Wall Cabinet

£185.00

At

This bright Jodhpur-blue rustic wall cabinet would create an awesome visual stir on a home gallery wall. Full of vintage charm, this easily-mounted cabinet is flexible enough to be used in most rooms in the home: in the bathroom for toiletries, in the bedroom for jewellery or in the hallway for keys and other essential trinkets. Brahim-Blue Wall Cabinet size: W46cm x D19cm x H62cm. Scaramanga loves the ornate door-frame profile - this reflects its Eastern Rajasthani-roots in Northern India. The easy-to-hang cabinet has a couple of rear metal hoops allowing you to hang the same way you'd hang a painting. This is an old cabinet - 40-years perhaps - its distressed shabby chic texture is authentic and reflects its decades of use.