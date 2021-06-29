L'Agence

Jodie Slip Dress

L’Agence cherry-picks the best bits of Los Angeles style and blends them with an elegant French flair. The Jodie slip dress embodies this mergence; it has the understated air of a Parisian LBD, with an effortless fit reminiscent of the L.A girl’s busy lifestyle. Complete with a flattering V-neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and a soft silk fabric that skims the knee, this piece can be accessorised to fit any occasion, day or night.