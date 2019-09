AG Jeans

Jodi Cropped Flared High-rise Jeans

£285.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

AG stretch-denim jeans Exposed button and concealed zip-fly fastening at front Slim-fit, high-rise, flared, cropped, belt loops, five pockets, brand tab at coin pocket, whiskering, branded hardware, v-shaped yoke at back, branded patch at back waistband, frayed trim and hem 98% cotton, 2% elastane Machine wash True to size Size 26: Rise 11", inside leg 25", leg opening 25" Model is 5ft 10" and wears a size 26