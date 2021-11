Princess Polly

Jocelyn Jacket

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Princess Polly

Jacket This product is PETA Approved Vegan Faux leather 100% PU In order of appearance: Emma-Leigh is wearing a size XS/S Kiele is wearing size XS/S Victoria is wearing a size XS/S Twin front pockets Oversized fit Padded shoulders Fully lined