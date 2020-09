Fashion to Figure

Jocelyn Collared Shirt Dress

$89.95

Buy Now Review It

At Fashion to Figure

AVERAGE CUSTOMER RATINGS OVERALL ★★★★★ ★★★★★ 4.0 OVERALL, average rating value is 4 of 5. Fit Runs Small Rating of 1 means Runs Small Runs Large Rating of 5 means Runs Large Fit, average rating value is 3 of 5. STYLE 5.0 STYLE, average rating value is 5 of 5. Quality 5.0 Quality, average rating value is 5 of 5.