Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Texture Color Blocked Throw Pillow – Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Brighten up your interiors with this Throw Pillow from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. Crafted with a soft and breathable cotton exterior and a well-cushioned fill, this rectangular decorative pillow offers a comfy seating experience year-round. Fashioned in a unique colorblock style, this two-toned throw pillow sports a solid cream hue at one end while the other flaunts a textured tan-colored weave for a pop of contrast. Rounded off with rows of fluffy tassels along the sides, this throw pillow makes an eye-catching accent piece, no matter where you place it. Complement with a coordinating throw blanket for chic appeal.We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.