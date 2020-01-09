Hearth & Hand

Wood Console Table With Caning – Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

Bring practical style to your abode with the Wood Console Table with Caning from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. This decorative console table features a wooden frame with a rectangular tabletop and two lower shelves with cane detailing. With its tapered legs and a natural wood-like finish, this accent table makes a beautiful addition to your interior space. It's narrow enough for smaller rooms, but still wide enough to offer plenty of surface area to show off family photos and other decor.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.Overall Width : 40 inchesDistance Width between Legs : 33.5 inchesOverall Depth : 14 inchesDistance Depth between Legs : 9.9 inchesOverall Height : 30 inchesHeight from Floor to Strecher : 6.5 inchesHeight from 1st Shelf to 2nd Shelf : 9.1 inchesHeight from 2nd Shelf to Top : 9.1 inches