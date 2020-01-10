Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Ceramic Candle Sea Salt & Lavender – Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Keep stress at bay and revitalize your senses as you ignite the Sea Salt & Lavender Ceramic Candle from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. Featuring a mesmerizing medley of earthy and floral scents and lavender essential oil intermingled with refreshing sea salt fragrances, this ceramic jar candle helps you in de-stressing and rejuvenating your senses. Poured in an oval-shaped, green ceramic container with a ridged pattern and glazed finish, this scented jar candle casts beautiful shadows and makes for a stunning decor piece for your coffee table, end table or mantel.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.