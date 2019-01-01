Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Wilfred Free
Joan Shearling Jacket
$998.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
Featured in 1 story
Here Are The Best Leather Jackets For Every Budget
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cropped Leather Jacket
$1595.00
$957.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
See By Chloé
Varsity Bomber Jacket
$645.00
$451.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Pearl Embellished Wes Moto Jacket
$800.00
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
DETAILS
Theyskens’ Theory
Jiker Biker Jacket
$963.85
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Wilfred Free
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
High-waisted Relaxed Jean
$128.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
Abigail Shacket
C$148.00
C$99.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
Abigail Shacket
$148.00
$99.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
Button-front Midi Dress
$68.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted