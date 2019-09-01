SOREL

Joan Wedge Buckle Boot In Elk

$220.00

Buy Now Review It

At SOREL

STATEMENT BUCKLES Joan gets an edgy touch with two oversized buckles and the same all-day wedge you know and love. Featuring rich waterproof leather, soft synthetic lining, and a comfort footbed, this is the revved-up wedge you’ll want to wear anywhere and everywhere. UPPER: Waterproof full grain leather upper. Medial side zipper. Synthetic lining. FOOTBED: Removable molded PU-like EVA footbed, synthetic topcover. INSULATION: N/A MIDSOLE: Molded BPU-PU wedge. OUTSOLE: Molded rubber. HEEL HEIGHT: 3 in. PLATFORM HEIGHT: 3/4 in. BOOT SHAFT HEIGHT: 3 1/2 in. BOOT SHAFT CIRCUMFERENCE: 9 in. Measurements based on size 7. Style # 1870251