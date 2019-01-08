SOREL

Joan Of Arctic™ Boot

£170.00

Buy Now Review It

At SOREL

This classic silhouette features a beautiful, waterproof, full-grain leather and suede upper, super-soft faux fur around the cuff and a removable, recycled felt inner boot to ensure that feet stay warm, dry and comfortable in cold winter conditions. Best For: Casual, Light Rain, Heavy Snow The Construction UPPER: Waterproof suede leather upper. Faux fur cuff. Seam-sealed waterproof construction INSULATION: Removable 6 mm recycled felt inner boot MIDSOLE: 2.5 mm bonded felt frost plug OUTSOLE: Handcrafted waterproof vulcanized rubber shell with herringbone outsole SOREL rated: -25° fahrenheit / -32° Celsius Shaft Height: 11 3/4 in Heel Height: 3/4 in Platform Height: 1/2 in Weight: 31 oz / 879 g Measurements based on size 7 Imported.