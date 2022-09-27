Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Tort
Joan Clip In Bleached Buttercup
£26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tort
Need a few alternatives?
oylee
Hair Claw Clips Tortoise Shell Style
BUY
£6.59
Amazon
Kitsch
Recycled Plastic Small Claw Clips
BUY
£6.00
Cult Beauty
Tort
Joan Clip In Bleached Buttercup
BUY
£26.00
Tort
Tegan Accessories
10cm Chignon Pin
BUY
£4.95
Tegan Accessories
More from Tort
Tort
Amma Clip In Butter Pearl
BUY
£26.00
Tortware
Tort
Lora Clip In Moonstone Leopard
BUY
£26.00
Tort
Tort
Toto Clip In Spiced Tortoiseshell
BUY
£22.00
Tort
Tort
Lora Clip In Moonstone Leopard
BUY
£24.00
Tort
More from Hair Accessories
oylee
Hair Claw Clips Tortoise Shell Style
BUY
£6.59
Amazon
Kitsch
Recycled Plastic Small Claw Clips
BUY
£6.00
Cult Beauty
Tort
Joan Clip In Bleached Buttercup
BUY
£26.00
Tort
Ceremonia
The Frida Headband
BUY
$28.00
Ceremonia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted