Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
TKEES

Jo Suede Sandal

$115.00
At Revolve
Suede upper and leather sole. Wrap ankle with tie closure. Rubber tap heel. Made in Brazil. Revolve Style No. TKEE-WZ75. Manufacturer Style No. JOS 04.
Featured in 1 story
Slide Your Feet Into These Black Strappy Sandals
by Eliza Huber