Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
TKEES
Jo Sandal
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tkees
Regular price $95.00 Or 3 interest-free payments of $32 with Affirm (Available to U.S. customers only). Learn more Color — Java Purdy Hazelton Java Bleeker Size 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Half size? We suggest sizing up. Purdy / 5 - $95.00 USD Purdy / 6 - $95.00 USD Purdy / 7 - $95.00 USD Purdy / 8 - $95.00 USD Purdy / 9 - Sold Out Purdy / 10 - Sold Out Purdy / 11 - Sold Out Hazelton / 5 - $95.00 USD Hazelton / 6 - $95.00 USD Hazelton / 7 - Sold Out Hazelton / 8 - $95.00 USD Hazelton / 9 - $95.00 USD Hazelton / 10 - $95.00 USD Hazelton / 11 - $95.00 USD Java / 5 - $95.00 USD Java / 6 - Sold Out Java / 7 - Sold Out Java / 8 - Sold Out Java / 9 - Sold Out Java / 10 - Sold Out Java / 11 - $95.00 USD Bleeker / 5 - $95.00 USD Bleeker / 6 - $95.00 USD Bleeker / 7 - $95.00 USD Bleeker / 8 - $95.00 USD Bleeker / 9 - $95.00 USD Bleeker / 10 - $95.00 USD Bleeker / 11 - $95.00 USD Quantity − + Add to cart EMAIL ME WHEN AVAILABLE Our delicately detailed lace up. Fastens with wrap-around soft ankle ties that can be adjusted to your comfort. MATERIALS Cowhide Leather Upper Cowhide Leather Insole Rubber Outsole Made in Brazil Sizing US Size EU Size Inches CM 5 36 8.8 22.8 6 37 9.25 23.5 7 38 9.6 24.4 8 39 10 25.6 9 40 10.5 26.9 10 41/42 10.8 27.4 11 43 11.1 28.2 Ask a question Name Email Message
Featured in 1 story
20 Lace Up Flats To Shop Right Now
by
Michelle Li
