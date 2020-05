Ghost

Jo Dress Dakohta Ditsy

£89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ghost

Our best-selling signature slip is back for another season. Bias cut, this knee-length satin slip is a truly multifunctional piece - wear alone on warm days, or layer over a t-shirt or under a cardigan on cooler days and evenings. The delicate straps are fully adjustable so you can adapt to fit. So easy to wear, it really is a wardrobe essential. Product Code: DF83CK-W93