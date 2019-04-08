Rae Morris

Jishaku #19 Lip Brush

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

From their supremely soft heads to their ultra-sleek handles, Rae Morris’ Jishaku brushes will change the way you apply make up forever. Combining the finest Japanese brush-making techniques and Rae Morris’ make up application expertise, this range is the culmination of years of testing and perfecting. The Jishaku #19: Lip Brush is an essential tool to have in your arsenal; it’s perfect for creating all kinds of lip looks – and keeping them in check. Thanks to its square tip, it creates sharp lines and can clean up edges effortlessly – simply add a little foundation to it and use it like an eraser. The luxurious head is meticulously crafted from the highest-grade synthetic hair (it’s the best at picking up liquid and gel formulations) by Japanese artisans, while the super-sleek black handle is formed from hard maple and cherry wood. Another standout feature is the brand’s world-first magnetic functionality (‘Jishaku’ means magnet in Japanese) which means that the brushes can stand upright on any surface a magnet will hold to – including Rae Morris’ custom designed magnetic stands – making for seamless storage, ultimate organisation and perfect hygiene. For seamless, smouldering lip looks, look no further…