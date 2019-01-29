All SVNR earrings are sold individually, unless otherwise indicated. (If you’d like two matching earrings, please choose “PAIR” from the drop-down menu below.) Our earrings are meant to be mixed and matched with each other, or with earrings you already own.
Named after Jingdezhen, a city in China, famous for the quality of its porcelain, made most popular during the Ming Dynasty, the Jingdezhen single earring features a porcelain drop on a pearl post.
Pearl, porcelain. 14K gold-fill post. Approx. 1 3/4 inches long.
Most of our materials are one-of-a-kind, so the individual components of your earring may vary slightly in size and shape.