For Your Guest Bathroom

“jimmy’s Tomatoes” Framed Print

$175.00 $107.25

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Tomatoes have been used in both photography and painting for as long as we can remember. But no photograph has quite captured the juiciness of tomatoes quite like this one. Make your walls salivate with the "Jimmy's Tomatoes" framed print. - 4-ply mat - Black frame