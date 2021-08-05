JimmyJane

Toy Lubricant

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At JimmyJane

JimmyJane's premium FDA cleared Toy Lubricant is used to enhance and empower your most intimate experiences. This thick, water-based formula is specifically designed to be used with adult toys. Its luxuriously long-lasting sensation will dramatically escalate your pleasure — solo, or with a partner. Apply a few drops of JimmyJane Toy Lubricant to the area of the body you wish to lubricate and reapply as often as needed for euphoric results; you’ll thank us later. Premium FDA cleared formula Water-based Long-lasting Non-Sticky Non-Irritating Compatible with latex and silicone toys Compatible with natural rubber latex, polyisoprene condoms and polyurethane condoms 4 FL OZ / 120 ML Made in the USA