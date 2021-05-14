MZ WALLACE

Jimmy Travel Bag

$275.00

Size Info 15"W x 10"H x 5 ½"D. (Interior capacity: large.) Details & Care This scaled-down version of MZ Wallace's popular nylon duffle bag is an essential for trips to the gym or an overnight getaway. Plenty of pockets—including front and back slip pockets—provide organized storage for small items, while a removable zip-up clutch adds to the on-the-go versatility. Two-way top-zip closure Top carry handles; optional, adjustable shoulder strap Exterior front and back slip pockets; side pockets Interior zip, wall and smartphone pockets; clip-in zipper pouch Protective feet Nylon with leather trim Imported Handbags Item #5808468 Helpful info: Free Shipping & Returns See more