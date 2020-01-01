Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jimmy Choo
Anna
$1750.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jimmy Choo
Featured in 1 story
Emma Roberts Dishes On Her Favorite Accessories For Fall
by
Ellen Hoffman
Need a few alternatives?
Burberry
Medium Studded Leather Hobo Bag
$1095.00
from
Burberry
BUY
Mango
Hobo Bag
$25.00
from
Mango
BUY
Skinny Dip
Ride Shoulder Bag
£26.00
from
Skinny Dip
BUY
Kara
Gingham Cloud Bag
$350.00
from
Kara
BUY
More from Jimmy Choo
Jimmy Choo
Mid-heel Slide Sandals
$225.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
Jimmy Choo
Pearl Metallic Leather-trimmed Suede Sandals
$750.00
$337.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Jimmy Choo
Crystal-embellished Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats
£650.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jimmy Choo
Rav Mule
$625.00
$374.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted