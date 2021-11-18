Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
La Redoute
Jimi Two-tier Oak/birch Coffee Table
£220.00
£132.00
Buy Now
Review It
At La Redoute
Jimi Two-Tier Oak/Birch Coffee Table
Need a few alternatives?
Modway
Prospect Upholstered Loveseat
BUY
$351.83
$390.00
Amazon
Modway
Engage Mid-century Modern Loveseat
BUY
$952.88
$1419.00
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home
Bridie Mid-century Loveseat
BUY
$307.99
$439.99
Target
Andover Mills
Upholstered Settee Loveseat With Tufting Back
BUY
$380.98
$418.49
Overstock
More from La Redoute
La Redoute
Recycled Short Cardigan With Embroidered Flowers
BUY
£70.00
La Redoute
La Redoute
Set Of 4 Victorine Best Quality Linen Napkins
BUY
£16.80
£24.00
La Redoute
La Redoute
Malo Large Striped Bath Towel
BUY
£24.00
La Redoute
La Redoute
Long Draping Trench Coat
BUY
£47.50
£95.00
La Redoute
More from Furniture
Modway
Prospect Upholstered Loveseat
BUY
$351.83
$390.00
Amazon
Modway
Engage Mid-century Modern Loveseat
BUY
$952.88
$1419.00
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home
Bridie Mid-century Loveseat
BUY
$307.99
$439.99
Target
Andover Mills
Upholstered Settee Loveseat With Tufting Back
BUY
$380.98
$418.49
Overstock
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted