Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Coconuts by Matisse
Jimi Boot
$100.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
An exposed zipper traces the front of a take-charge boot in snakeskin-embossed faux leather with a chunky heel and platform lug sole.
Need a few alternatives?
Jeffrey Campbell
Twiggie Tall Boots
£228.00
from
Free People
BUY
Miista
Sandy Woven Leather Boots
£450.00
from
Miista
BUY
Legres
11 Lace-up Leather Knee Boots
£640.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Z_Code_Z
Nuria Vegan Knee High Western Boots
£45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Coconuts by Matisse
Coconuts by Matisse
Clyde Boot
$100.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Coconuts by Matisse
Bambi Boot
$100.00
from
Matisse
BUY
Coconuts by Matisse
Sienna Sandal
$75.00
from
Free People
BUY
Coconuts by Matisse
After Dark Bootie
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Twiggie Tall Boots
£228.00
from
Free People
BUY
Miista
Sandy Woven Leather Boots
£450.00
from
Miista
BUY
Legres
11 Lace-up Leather Knee Boots
£640.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Z_Code_Z
Nuria Vegan Knee High Western Boots
£45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted