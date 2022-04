End.

Jimbob Aviator Sunglasses

£129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Poppy Lissiman

Serve some serious side-eye with these stylish black and yellow sunglasses from Poppy Lissiman. Brimming with vintage flair, they’re crafted from glossy acetate and feature gold branding engraved on the arms. Acetate Frame Tinted Lenses Category 1 UV Protection Engraved Branding