Jillmo

Jillmo Danish Dough Whisk, 12 Inches

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

🍞 Sturdy and Well Made: Jillmo dough whisk is made of stiff food grade 304 stainless steel wire head and smooth stainless steel handle, welded together and rust-proof. It’s perfect for mixing heavy dough or combining ingredients prior to kneading 🍞 Easy to Use: The thick wires cut into batter and dough quickly and effectively, easily scraping up pockets of flour that like to hide in the bottom of every mixing bowl. And since the dough whisk blends mixtures so efficiently, you're less likely to over-mix your batter 🍞 Perfect Baking Tool: Jillmo rounded shape whisk makes it easy to scrape the sides of the bowl, so everything is incorporated. It works equally well for mixing muffin, cake, pancake, and crepe batters, whether stiff or loose 🍞 Easy to Clean: There is no gap between the wire head and the handle, no liquids to get trapped within the handle, makes it much easier to clean. Dishwasher safe 🍞 100% Risk-free Purchase: At Jillmo, we promise a LIFETIME WARRANTY for your dough whisk. If you are not satisfied, we offer full refund