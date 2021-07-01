Birkenstock x Jil Sander

Arizona Leather Sandals

$475.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

In a union of minimalist mindsets, Jil Sander collaborates with Birkenstock to refresh the German footwear brand's signature designs, including the Arizona sandals. This beige leather pair features double straps with silver-tone buckles, and has exaggerated footbeds and flared soles. upper: leather lining: leather sole: leather insole, rubber sole round open toe buckle fastening Made in Germany Designer colour name: Open Beige