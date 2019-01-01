Search
Labucq

Jil Black Patent

$325.00
At Labucq
Description The Jil Boot is made in a soft, high-shine crinkle patent leather and features an easy block heel and slightly squared off toe shape. A low cut ankle grazing bootie, Jil laces up the front with ease.
