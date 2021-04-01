JIIKOOAI

Jiikooai Plant Stand

£28.99

Wood Planter: Uniform clear grain and color, plant stand brings a natural decor for home. 6 layers of exhibition space add size and visual diversity for outdoor space, and turn your beautiful garden into a natural plant paradise full of space crisscross and rich sense. Unique Ornament: The plant rack is made of wood, with the characteristics of hard and strong stability. Pine wood texture with uniform color is beautiful and comfortable. Put the heavy pots to lower of plant stand and lighter pots to higher of it. No worry about instability on your flowerpots anymore! Large Capacity: The plant organizer shelf can hold various sizes potted plants at least 6 pots. Vertical design creates a lager area for storage or display, helps plants get enough sunlight for growth. 10inch depth,space saving, available for place in corner. Widen Usage: Organize your plants neatly indoor and outdoor, a great addition to living room, sunroom, dining room, balcony, entryway, porch, patio, deck, yard, etc.; you can also use the plant rack to store books, knickknacks, collections, handicrafts, photo frames, towels, bedding, etc. Easy to assemble: Easy to put together with clear instructions. Install tools and manual included in the package with extra screws. A great gift for plant lovers.