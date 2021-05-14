Jiggy

Artist: Dora Cuenca Dora Cuenca is a Costa Rican illustrator, surface designer and muralist. As a mother of three little wild ones, a lot of her work draws inspiration from motherhood’s collective memory. She loves to play with warm tones, organic lines and bright pops of color on a daily basis. While creating, she gives shape and color to her feelings, memories and mental patterns often transforming the heavy into light. Art is the gift that has allowed her to reconnect with herself and others. It is a practice that has helped her overcome adversity and cultivate joy and gratefulness. Size: 450 pieces Puzzle dimensions: 18 x 14 inches Box dimensions: 5.6 x 5.6 x 6.4 inches Each JIGGY puzzle comes in a reusable glass jar and includes a tube of puzzle glue, a straight-edge tool to spread the glue and a print of the art to follow. Follow Dora @dora_cuenca