Jiggy for anthropologie

Jiggy For Anthropologie Puzzle And Glue Set

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropolgie

Piece together a perfect evening with this display-worthy puzzle that's designed by Jiggy in collaboration with Anthropologie. Featuring works by emerging female artists and artisans, each puzzle comes with a tube of glue and a straight-edge tool that allows you to transform the completed puzzle into art for your walls.