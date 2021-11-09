JHY DESIGN

Iron Tabletop Wine Rack

$29.99

【6 IRON WINE BOTTLES RACK DESIGN】- This modern wine bottle rack is made of sturdy iron. Timeless wine holder design honeycomb shaped, 6 cylinder wine slots with two straight iron lines at the bottom of the slots to hold the wine bottle more stable. You can also reverse the wine rack to get another modeling. The geometric shape is the embellishment of simple life, adding a atmosphere of exquisiteness. 【TABLETOP WINE SHELF】- 11.5''L x 6''D x10.5''H(approx.). This free standing wine rack is designed to store up to 6 bottles, and each slots suits standard wine bottles with a diameter less than 9cm. Whether red wine, white wine or sparkling wine are all can be showed its charm with the wine holder. 【FREESTANDING WINE STORAGE HOLDER】- This wine cabinet provides storage for more of your favorite wine without assemble. Unique art decoration for shelf, tabletop, home, kitchen, outdoor garden, dining room, storeroom, basement, countertop, bar, or wine cellar. Put them anywhere and let anywhere become an attractive wine wall or mini home bar! 【SPACE SAVING & EASY MANAGE】- Never worry messy, tilt, drop or shake, stack your wine bottles in order to get more available space - put the wine rack everywhere you like, not heavy and it is easy to carry, if dusty just wipe the surface gently with damp cloth, it will become neat and glossy again. 【DEVOTED CUSTOMER SERVICE】 - This product comes with 1-MONTH full refund trial period and LIFE-TIME customer service - If you found any problem of our products,contact us,we will response you in 24 hours.