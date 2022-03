Warp + Weft

Jfk Plus – Skinny 29″

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warp + Weft

FIT & WASH DETAILS SUSTAINABILITY Your search for the perfect skinny jeans stops here. Named after the city that never sleeps, JFK combines a sculpted streamlined shape with incredible comfort for denim you’ll want to wear day and night. Jet Black is a blacker-than-black wash that sculpts and holds, without sacrificing comfort.