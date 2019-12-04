Christopher Knight Home

$112.74

Includes: One (1) Headboard Material: New Velvet Composition: 100% Polyester Frame Material: Iron Color: Navy Blue Frame Finish: Black Steel Assembly Required Hand Crafted Details Dimensions: 3.15 inches deep x 62.25 inches wide x 53.25 inches high" Includes: one (1) headboard Material: New velvet | frame material: iron Color: Navy Blue | frame Finish: Black Steel Color: Navy Blue | frame Finish: Black Steel Dress up your bedroom with this elegantly designed headboard. Featuring a strong shape and robust button diamond tufted design, this headboard is a powerful statement for any room. This French inspired headboard can attach to almost any queen or full metal frame bed, as well as adjust according to the height of your mattress.