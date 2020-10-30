EEEkit

Jewelry Making Supplies Kit

$16.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Package Includes: 1 x Jewelry making kit box 1 x Brass ring 4 x beading wire 1 x Tweezer 1 x Pliers. 30 Day Money Back Guaranteed! 12-month free replacement warranty for manufacturer's defects! Product Description Full set of jewelry making kit, perfect gift for beginners Packed in plastic boxes, so easy to carry and arrangement Suitable for jewelry beading making and repairing. You can get started on making earrings, necklaces, bracelets, charms, anklets and more 4 kinds beading wires: black waxed nylon cord, reel of silver tiger tail beading wire, reel of clear beading elastic and coils bracelet memory wire, can meet different requirements. Full set of jewelry making kit, perfect gift for beginners Packed in plastic boxes, so easy to carry and arrangement