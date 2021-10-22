Scream Pretty

Jewellery Advent Calendar

£250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Scream Pretty

We are very excited to announce our first ever limited edition Scream Pretty Jewellery Advent Calendar! The perfect way to celebrate the build up to Christmas, our advent calendar includes 12 exquisite jewellery gifts hidden behind gold numbered doors, with a total value worth over £330 RRP. Each piece has been carefully selected to give extra sparkle and luxe to your ears with multiple ways to style and lots of festive ear party solutions!