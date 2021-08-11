Hill House Home x Phenomenal x Bridgerton

Channel your inner Penelope Featherington with this handmade hair slide created exclusively by Hill House Home for the Phenomenal x Hill House Home x Bridgerton collaboration. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Handcrafted in a small, family-owned factory in Italy from glass rhinestone and plated brass, this jeweled hair slide is truly one of a kind. Plated brass slider with crystal glass rhinestones Made in Italy Wipe clean Please allow 7-10 business days for orders to ship Products in their original packaging are eligible for return within 15 days of delivery. To set up a return, please contact info@phenomenalwoman.us Available to US customers only