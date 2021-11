Parade

Jewel Tones Pack

$62.00 $56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parade

Give the gift of Parade in six key Re:Play styles. Featuring holiday-ready colors in our bestselling recycled fabric, guaranteed to add a sparkle to your top drawer. Includes the Re:Play Brief in Peacock, Boyshort in Caramel, Cheeky in Starry Sky, High Rise Brief in Blackberry, High Rise Thong in Olive, and Thong in Red Velvet.