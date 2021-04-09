C'est D

Jewel Ruched Dress

$105.00

At C'est D

DESCRIPTION Side ruched dress with jewel strap. Pink & white tie dye knit fabric. O-ring & adjusters on straps. V-neck tight fit stretchy dress. Jewel straps from shoulder connected to back. DETAILS 70% Cotton, 25% Poly, 5% Span Hand wash cold. Do not bleach. Jewel straps are very delicate. Handle with care Yaya(first) is wearing XL, Maddy(second) is wearing XS, Amira(third) is wearing L