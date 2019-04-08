Opalhouse

Jewel Round Side Table

$69.98 $52.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

You can have the eye-catching furniture you've always wanted with the Jewel Round Side Table from Opalhouse™. Free from bulky corners, this round side table easily fits in your living space. It features a frame of curving, overlapping lines that adds unique style to your home decor and is easy to move from room to room whenever you want to redecorate. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you've been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.