Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Ganni
Jewel Moccasin
$425.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Need a few alternatives?
EYTYS
Angelo Sneakers
BUY
$340.00
EYTYS
Franco Sarto
Hope Loafer
BUY
$187.95
Zappos
promoted
Simone Rocha x H&M
Shoes
BUY
$249.00
H&M
Zappos
Boston Soft Footbed
BUY
$145.00
Birkenstock
More from Ganni
Ganni
Ribbed-knit Cardigan
BUY
$325.00
Net-A-Porter
Ganni
Checked Georgette Midi Dress
BUY
£99.00
£180.00
The Outnet
Ganni
Cameron Gathered Polka-dot Satin Maxi Dress
BUY
$88.00
$440.00
The Outnet
Ganni
Isoli Dropped Shoulder Sweatshirt - Smiley
BUY
£145.00
Ganni
More from Flats
EYTYS
Angelo Sneakers
BUY
$340.00
EYTYS
Franco Sarto
Hope Loafer
BUY
$187.95
Zappos
promoted
Simone Rocha x H&M
Shoes
BUY
$249.00
H&M
Zappos
Boston Soft Footbed
BUY
$145.00
Birkenstock
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted