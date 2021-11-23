Herbivore Botanicals

Recommended for: Suitable for all skin. Those with more sensitive types should spot-test Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum. Target concerns: + Dryness + Dullness + Blemishes + Uneven skin texture/tone Includes: 1 x 0.3 oz | 8 mL Phoenix Facial Oil 1 x 0.3 oz | 8 mL Emerald Hemp Seed Facial Oil 1 x 0.3 oz | 8 mL Lapis Facial Oil 1 x 0.34 oz | 10 mL Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum 1 x 0.34 oz | 10 mL Bakuchiol Serum Achieve perfect skin alchemy with this tailored selection of Herbivore skincare favorites. Create customized potions (instructions included) to address your skin's individual needs by mixing and matching the oils and serums in the kit. Phoenix Facial Oil: Like a Phoenix being reborn from the ashes, renew your skin's look and feel with a blend of luxe botanical oils and CoQ10. Phoenix Rosehip Anti-Aging Face Oil re-hydrates and revitalizes dry skin or any skin in need of replenishment and moisture renewal. Emerald Hemp Seed Facial Oil: Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil provides skin with rich moisture and a glow that is lit - all in a lightweight, quick-absorbing formula. Lapis Facial Oil: This oil holds a component called Azulene which is known to soothe dry, flaky, or irritated skin, reduce the appearance of redness and leave the skin feeling more balanced. Lapis Face Oil is formulated for combination, oily, and blemish-prone skin types or any skin in need of balancing hydration. Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum: Exfoliate naturally and effectively with Prism’s blend of natural fruit and plant-based AHAs including Lactic, Glycolic, and Malic Acids plus natural Willow Bark BHA, and Vitamin C from Kakadu Plum Extract. Bakuchiol Serum: Bakuchiol Serum is a naturally derived retinol-alternative serum to help smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while sealing in hydration.