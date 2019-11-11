iFLY

Jetway 3-piece Set

$169.99 $129.50

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Get the holiday season's hottest travel set from iFLY, America’s No.1 rated & reviewed luggage brand! Jetway is a 3-piece limited edition travel set that takes all the sophisticated features of iFLY's hard side luggage and adds a fresh twist with its sleek lines and striking matte exterior. Whether it’s for a holiday getaway or you’re looking to spoil the traveler in your life, this holiday set includes everything you need to pack, fly, vacay and repeat.