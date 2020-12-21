Three Posts

Jetton Throw

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

More than just a cozy extra layer, throw blankets are snuggly style-makers too! Take this throw, for instance: Whether it’s gathered at the foot of your bed, hung waiter-style over the arm of a reading chair, or wrapped around a loved one, this throw invites warmth and relaxation. Crafted from acrylic, it showcases a knitted chevron design for a pop of pattern, while fringed accents at each end complete the look. Plus, it comes in a solid color for a look that won’t easily clash with your current color palette.