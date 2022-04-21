Bissell

Jetscrub Max Pet Carpet Deep Cleaner

The BISSELL JetScrub Pet Lightweight Upright Carpet Cleaner was designed by pet owners with busy lives who are familiar with the sometimes gross messes pets can leave on the carpet. We wanted to make cleaning those messes quick and easy. That's why we made JetScrub Pet half the weight of a traditional upright carpet cleaner, so it's easy to grab right when stains strike. The LED headlights illuminate the stain as the CleanShot Pretreater goes to work on the toughest pet stains. Then, the XL DirtLifter PowerBrush, which has more than twice the tufts of bristles as the current leading carpet cleaner, works to lift and remove embedded stains. Use JetScrub Pet with the included PET PRO OXY Urine Eliminator formula to handle your pet's toughest stains. This machine weighs less than 13 pounds, so it's easy to carry around your home while the compact design makes maneuvering it as easy as vacuuming! No need to wait for your carpet to dry, thanks to Express Clean Mode which dries carpets in an hour or less. And when you're done cleaning, maintaining this machine is a breeze with the EZ Clean Up design that lets you remove the brush roll, nozzle, and dirty water tank, so all you have to do is rinse them in the sink. Plus, When you purchase this product, you can help us save pets. BISSELL will donate $10 for each purchase of JetScrub Pet. Donations can be activated at BISSELL.com. This year, we’re committed to donating at least $1,000,000 to BISSELL Pet Foundation. And, we’re proud to design products that help make pet stains, odors and pet homelessness disappear.